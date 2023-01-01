New Delhi: After cartoonist R.K. Laxman’s ‘The Common Man’, it’s the Amul Girl who has tied herself to the Indian cultural landscape. A ubiquitous presence in every household, the enduring legacy of the Amul Girl exists in her adaptability. She is seamlessly inserted into every news item, social commentary, or political development. She is the original meme – adding warmth and humour to social commentary. First sketched by art director Eustace Fernandes of Mumbai’s ad agency daCunha Communications – the beloved Amul girl was born in 1966 when Verghese Kurien was looking to build an ad campaign for Amul Butter,...