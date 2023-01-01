The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Amul Girl Marketing icon-turned-social media darling who has an opinion on everything

January 1, 2023
New Delhi: After cartoonist R.K. Laxman’s ‘The Common Man’, it’s the Amul Girl who has tied herself to the Indian cultural landscape. A ubiquitous presence in every household, the enduring legacy of the Amul Girl exists in her adaptability. She is seamlessly inserted into every news item, social commentary, or political development. She is the original meme – adding warmth and humour to social commentary. First sketched by art director Eustace Fernandes of Mumbai’s ad agency daCunha Communications – the beloved Amul girl was born in 1966 when Verghese Kurien was looking to build an ad campaign for Amul Butter,...
