NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The perovskite solar cell market is projected to grow from USD 271 million in 2024 to USD 2,268 million by 2028; it is expected to register a CAGR of 70.1% during the forecast period. Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06377398/?utm_source=PRN BIPV segment to register the highest CAGR in the perovskite solar cell market during the forecast period BIPV is the integration of perovskite solar cells-based PV modules with building envelopes.These PV modules are expected to perform the dual function of acting as a skin replacement in conventional building envelop materials and carrying out power...