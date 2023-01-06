The new rules of investing as interest rates rise

The US Federal Reserve expects to lift cash rates to 5.1 per cent in 2023 and other major central banks hope it will do most of the heavy lifting on their behalf. The Reserve Bank of Australia’s latest statement on monetary policy tips inflation to fall to 6.25 per cent by June 2023 before falling to 4.75 per cent by the end of next year. The RBA assumes interest rates will peak at 3.5 per cent in the middle of 2023, before easing to around 3 per cent by the end of 2024. So, what new rules should an investor...