Tesla's rout has created a good entry point, says investor Bryn Talkington

Investor Bryn Talkington said Friday there's a sliver lining to Tesla's dismal stock performance of late: There's now a buying opportunity into the electric vehicle maker. The electric-vehicle maker's stock hit its lowest level since August 2020 on Friday after the company cut prices for its Model 3 and Model Y vehicles in China. However, shares bounced back midday with the broader market. TSLA 1D bar Tesla hits 52-week low Still, Tesla 's stock has been beaten down, tanking 65% in 2022. Talkington, managing partner of Requisite Capital Management, saw an opportunity, selling shares of General Motors late last year...