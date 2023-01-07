The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Tesla's rout has created a good entry point, says investor Bryn Talkington

January 7, 2023
Source: cnbc.com cnbc.com
News Snapshot:
Investor Bryn Talkington said Friday there's a sliver lining to Tesla's dismal stock performance of late: There's now a buying opportunity into the electric vehicle maker. The electric-vehicle maker's stock hit its lowest level since August 2020 on Friday after the company cut prices for its Model 3 and Model Y vehicles in China. However, shares bounced back midday with the broader market. TSLA 1D bar Tesla hits 52-week low Still, Tesla 's stock has been beaten down, tanking 65% in 2022. Talkington, managing partner of Requisite Capital Management, saw an opportunity, selling shares of General Motors late last year...
Go To Original Source →
Tags: | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |

Other Related News:

© 2023 ChinaTechNews.com. A Service of Asia Media Network.
Twitter