Flipdish plans to double revenues

Flipdish's QR code ordering system being used at Live at the Marquee in Cork. Irish ‘ tech company Flipdish plans to increase its revenues by 100 per cent in 2023. That is according to a Flipdish spokeswoman when asked to comment on its latest accounts showing that expansion costs at Flipdish Ltd resulted in pretax losses increasing six fold to €11.3 million in the 10 months to the end of January 31st last. The sharp increase in the pretax losses at the digital ordering platform coincided with revenues increasing by 10 per cent from €12.7 million to €13.99 million. READ...