China’s population drops for first time since 1961, highlights demographic crisis

AT PLAY. Children play on swings at an outdoor playground in Beijing, China January 14, 2023. Long-term, UN experts see China's population shrinking by 109 million by 2050, more than triple the decline of their previous forecast in 2019 China’s population fell last year for the first time in six decades, a historic turn that is expected to mark the start of a long period of decline in its citizen numbers with profound implications for its economy and the world. The drop, the worst since 1961, the last year of China’s Great Famine, also lends weight to predictions that India...