Bitzlato crypto exchange founder charged with illegal transfers of $700 million

A Russian national who founded the cryptocurrency exchange Bitzlato will be arraigned Wednesday on charges of illegally transmitting $700 million, the Justice Department announced. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo Jan. 18 (UPI) -- A Russian national who founded the cryptocurrency exchange Bitzlato will be arraigned Wednesday on charges of illegally transmitting $700 million, the Justice Department announced. Anatoly Legkodymov, 40, was arrested in Miami on Tuesday night and will appear in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida. He is the founder, majority owner and senior executive of Bitzlato Ltd., which is based in Hong...