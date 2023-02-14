From 2h ago 04.48 EST Sunak facing backbench MP pressure to declare China a 'threat' Good morning and welcome to the UK politics live blog. Prime minister Rishi Sunak finds himself under pressure today to follow in his predecessor’s footsteps and label China a “threat” as part of the government’s integrated review of global security. In October, Liz Truss formally designated China “the most serious long-term threat to our values and way of life”. With concerns mounting over the UK’s capability to deal with suspected Chinese spy balloons, Sunak is being urged by his backbench MPs to be just as...