Life in an IIT: Inspired by ‘Rocket Boys’, how this IIT-Kanpur student aspires to serve the country

As a child, I was always interested in machines around me, be it the television, computer or other day-to-day electrical appliances. And, this curiosity led me to have a keen interest in science and how things function. Engineering felt like the most natural career option and made my determined to study at IIT. I secured an all India rank of 5859 in the Joint Engineering Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022. It was a dream to study at one of the seven top IITs and it came true when I got selected at Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur. I am a first...