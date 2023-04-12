Alibaba spinouts expected to garner strong investor interest: report

Alibaba's (NYSE:BABA) expected spin-out of several of its business units as separately traded entities is expected to elicit strong interest from investors, according to a report. Sources told Bloomberg that Alibaba's Cainaio logistics unit is anticipated to garner the most attention because of its "fast growth profile" and could be valued at $20B. The Chinese conglomerate's cloud division could fetch a $50B valuation, despite increased risk due to regulatory exposure, Bloomberg added. The companies are expected to pursue listings on the Hong Kong exchange. Earlier this month, Alibaba jolted the tech sector by announcing plans to split into six units,...