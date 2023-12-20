Christmas toy crazes that had Liverpool parents queuing up for hours

Christmas is just around the corner and every year there's that one toy parents will do almost anything to get their hands on. This isn't a new phenomenon - as for years, there's been different toys, gadgets, game consoles and more on the market that have flown off the shelves in the run up to the festive season. Before the days of online shopping, people would have to queue for hours and often enlist the help of relatives and family friends to scour the stores for the likes of a Cabbage Patch Kid or a Gameboy. And there was always...