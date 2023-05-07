Dawn of the drone wars? How Ukraine conflict has set stage for new military capabilities

Drones have been part of the military inventory for decades, but the war in Ukraine has seen a massive escalation in their exploitation. Does this herald the start of a new era in modern warfare, and will the rapid development of AI lead to the inevitable dawn of drone wars? Unmanned flight predates manned, but the limits of technology have - to date - made unmanned air vehicles (UAV) vulnerable and thus unsuitable for widespread military use. However, the relatively benign air environment over Afghanistan led to the development of a new generation of loitering platforms - such as the...