Biden to host India’s Modi for June state visit as US works to deepen ties

Joe Biden will host India’s prime minister, Narendra Modi, for an official state visit on 22 June, the White House has announced, as the US works to deepen ties with the world’s largest democracy. The state visit, the highest level of diplomatic reception, will boost the US and India’s “shared commitment to a free, open, prosperous and secure Indo-Pacific”, the White House said. The invitation comes despite rising concerns about human rights and democratic backsliding under Modi’s Hindu nationalist leadership. Modi’s government has been widely accused by political opponents and rights groups of seeking to target and silence critics. Nonetheless,...