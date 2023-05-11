Biden to host India's Modi with human rights in mind -White House

WASHINGTON, May 10 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will host Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for an official state visit on June 22, the White House said on Wednesday, as Washington works to deepen ties with the world's largest democracy. "The visit will strengthen our two countries’ shared commitment to a free, open, prosperous and secure Indo-Pacific and our shared resolve to elevate our strategic technology partnership, including in defense, clean energy, and space," Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement. Biden has been eager to strengthen relations with India as part of his bid to win what...