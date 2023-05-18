Over 100 jobs to be cut at Derry’s largest employer

Staff at the Seagate factory in Derry have been informed of job losses, it has emerged. It is understood 116 jobs, over 7% of the workforce, will be cut. Consultations are said to be ongoing and it is believed people will be offered voluntary redundancy. Sources said this is the second batch of cuts in the past 12 months, with approximately 30 employees let go last September. Workers criticised the timing on election day when media attention is likely to be focused elsewhere. Seagate could not be reached for comment to confirm the number of job losses. Staff at the...