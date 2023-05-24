How far would you go to save your cat? For me, it started with a contraband drug

I don’t need an alarm. Instead, I wake to the sound of a tiny body smashing into various pieces of furniture. Snoots is a hunter, a howler and the craziest cat I’ve ever known. He’s a dog chaser, a wall scaler, and not a moment goes by when he doesn’t have something to say. We all have our routines, and our animals weave themselves into them. Every day at 5am, Snoots kicks off the routine by screaming in my face. So when I suddenly started sleeping later, unawakened, I knew something was up. When your pet loses the beat, you...