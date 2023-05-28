China unlikely to impose lockdown despite Covid-19 surge

In December, China abruptly abandoned its "Zero Covid" policies amid a surge of infections and rising public anger against lockdowns. Covid cases again are on the rise, but this time the nation appears to be determined to press on with normal life as the government focuses on reigniting economic growth, New York Times reported. Though other countries have long settled into such a pattern, it is a shift for China. Until late last year, its national leadership was still ready to lock down whole neighbourhoods and districts, even cities, in a bid to stamp out what were sometimes just small...