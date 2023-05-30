Dogs killing people as experts explain reasons behind rise in horrific attacks

Something went wrong, please try again later. Invalid email Something went wrong, please try again later. Calling all dog lovers! Sign up to our TeamDogs newsletter for your weekly dose of dog news, pictures and stories Experts have explained what has contributed to a recent rise in dog attacks, which have killed several people in our region over the past year. Ann Dunn, 65, is believed to have been savagely attacked by her son's three-year-old dog, Bronx, as she tried to break up a fight between it and another dog, Cairo, at her Vauxhall home on October 3 last year....