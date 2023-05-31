The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Short seller Jim Chanos rolls his eyes at AI hype as Nvidia signals it may sell new shares to eager investors

May 31, 2023
Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com ca.finance.yahoo.com
News Snapshot:
The famed short seller Jim Chanos jabbed at the AI craze Friday after Nvidia's share price surged. David Orrell/CNBC/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal/Getty Images Jim Chanos rolled his eyes at a bold claim that investor interest in AI couldn't be satisfied. "Wall Street is quite good at creating supply to meet demand," the famed short seller said. Nvidia has signaled it may sell up to $10 billion of stocks and other securities to eager investors. Jim Chanos took aim at the excessive hype around artificial intelligence on Friday, as investors continue to pile into Nvidia and other technology stocks in the belief...
Go To Original Source →
Tags: | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |

Other Related News:

© 2023 ChinaTechNews.com. A Service of Asia Media Network.
Twitter