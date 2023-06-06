Rich countries with high greenhouse gas emissions could pay $170tn in climate reparations

Rich industrialised countries responsible for excessive levels of greenhouse gas emissions could be liable to pay $170tn in climate reparations by 2050 to ensure targets to curtail climate breakdown are met, a new study calculates. The proposed compensation, which amounts to almost $6tn annually, would be paid to historically low-polluting developing countries that must transition away from fossil fuels despite not having yet used their “fair share” of the global carbon budget, according to the analysis published in the journal Nature Sustainability. The compensation system is based on the idea that the atmosphere is a commons, a natural resource for...