'What A Legend': Sherpa's Heroic Rescue In Mount Everest’s Death Zone Wins Internet

A brave Sherpa rescued a Malaysian climber who found himself in a critical situation while climbing Mount Everest. Gelje Sherpa, while leading a Chinese client towards the summit of the world’s highest peak Mount Everest, on May 18, encountered the distressed Malaysian climber clinging to a rope, battling the harsh cold in the treacherous region known as the ‘death zone.’ Temperatures in this area can fall to minus 30 degrees Celsius (86F) or even lower. Shedding light on the harrowing incident, in his Instagram post, Gelje recounted the moment he saw the climber at the Balcony area of the South...