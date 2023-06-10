Canadian Solar's Subsidiary CSI Solar Completes its IPO Process and Starts Trading on the Shanghai Stock Exchange

GUELPH, ON, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Canadian Solar Inc. (the “Company” or “Canadian Solar”) (NASDAQ: CSIQ) today announces that its majority-owned subsidiary CSI Solar Co., Ltd. (“CSI Solar”) has completed its initial public offering (“IPO”) process and its shares started trading on the Shanghai Stock Exchange’s Sci-Tech Innovation Board on June 9, 2023 under the stock code 688472. In the IPO, CSI Solar issued 541,058,824 shares, representing 15% of 3,607,058,824 shares outstanding immediately after the IPO. In addition, CSI Solar has granted the principal underwriter of the IPO a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 81,158,500 shares...