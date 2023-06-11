The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

EVs are duping you about carbon emissions. Govt should let diesel cars run longer

June 11, 2023
Source: theprint.in theprint.in
Sometimes an article and its byline leave you scratching your head — you can’t seem to make a connection between the two. That is how I felt after reading Rowan Atkinson’s recent article in The Guardian about electric vehicles. The more erudite would recognise him as Blackadder from the series of the same name, but most of us know Atkinson as a comedian, and almost everyone knows him as Mr Bean. There’s another side to Atkinson for those of us who cover the automotive industry, though — he is also a bonafide car ‘nut’. A regular at Formula One, Atkinson...
