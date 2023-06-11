China has been spying from Cuba for some time, U.S. official says

Aerial view of the old city of Havana, Cuba on August 04, 2017 Frédéric Soltan | Corbis News | Getty Images China has been spying from Cuba for some time and upgraded its intelligence collection facilities there in 2019, a Biden administration official said on Saturday, following a report about a new spying effort underway on the island. The Wall Street Journal on Thursday reported that China had reached a secret deal with Cuba to establish an electronic eavesdropping facility on the island roughly 100 miles (160 km) from Florida, but the U.S. and Cuban governments cast strong doubt on...