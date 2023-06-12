How to trade in Bitcoin

T he first ever cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (BTC) is now the most valuable cryptocurrency in the world. However – as with all cryptocurrencies – it is a highly volatile asset and its price can fluctuate dramatically. If you are aware of the risks and want to trade in Bitcoin, this guide sets down how to go about it. The Financial Conduct Authority, the UK regulator, has stated repeatedly that trading in cryptocurrencies is extremely risky and that anyone doing so should be prepared to lose all of their money. The cryptocurrency market is unregulated in the UK and traders have no...