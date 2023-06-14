Shares gain, but CSL misses market’s expectations

“The reaction of the market is more a result of the FY 2024 guidance,” said Sean Sequeira chief investment officer at Australian Eagle Asset Management. “The market had a wide array of forecasts mainly because of its Vifor acquisition and implications for the following year. But the implications of a downgrade as a result of FX are always known, it’s not a big problem as the operational aspects of the business have performed relatively well this year.” US dollar earners and healthcare groups Cochlear and ResMed fell 1 per cent and 0.9 per cent in sympathy with CSL’s warning that...