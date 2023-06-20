"Beijing and Moscow will be keenly watching PM Modi's visit to US," Research Fellow

Research Fellow & Director at Initiative on the Future of India and South Asia Aparna Pande, said that Beijing and Moscow will be keenly watching Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the United States (US). While talking about the global powers who will be watching the visit, she said, "This state visit will be watched by Beijing because China has always been concerned that the closer India gets to the United States, the more it moves away from non-alignment. It not only gets economic investment and technology but it is going to get defence equipment like the predator drones which...