India’s Modi seeks tech and military ties in US state visit

June 21, 2023
India and the US are members of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad), along with Australia and Japan. Differences, however, persist between Washington and New Delhi over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. India has not condemned Russia and has urged both sides to resolve their differences through diplomacy. India remains dependent on old friend Moscow for its defence needs and has sharply increased its imports of cheap Russian oil, frustrating the West. Asked by the Wall Street Journal about US criticism of India for not taking a more forceful stance against Russia over Ukraine, Mr Modi said: “I don’t think this type...
