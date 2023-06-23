‘We didn’t believe we weren’t being transparent’

Denis Gerasev, one of Solway Investment Group's two board members, in his office in Zug. swissinfo.ch Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and growing demands from governments and NGOs around the world for more corporate transparency, has put discreet investment groups like Switzerland-based Solway under pressure like never before to open themselves up to public scrutiny. This content was published on June 23, 2023 Jessica Davis Plüss Jessica covers the good, the bad, and the ugly when it comes to big global companies and their impact in Switzerland and abroad. She’s always looking for a Swiss connection with her native San Francisco...