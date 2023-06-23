The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

‘We didn’t believe we weren’t being transparent’

June 23, 2023
Source: swissinfo.ch/eng swissinfo.ch/eng
News Snapshot:
Denis Gerasev, one of Solway Investment Group's two board members, in his office in Zug. swissinfo.ch Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and growing demands from governments and NGOs around the world for more corporate transparency, has put discreet investment groups like Switzerland-based Solway under pressure like never before to open themselves up to public scrutiny. This content was published on June 23, 2023 Jessica Davis Plüss Jessica covers the good, the bad, and the ugly when it comes to big global companies and their impact in Switzerland and abroad. She’s always looking for a Swiss connection with her native San Francisco...
Go To Original Source →
Tags: | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |

Other Related News:

© 2023 ChinaTechNews.com. A Service of Asia Media Network.
Twitter