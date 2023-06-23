Modi, Biden hail new era for US-India ties, tout deals on defence and commerce to counter China

Washington: U.S. President Joe Biden and Narendra Modi hailed a new era in their countries’ relationship after the White House rolled out the red carpet for the Indian prime minister on Thursday, touting deals on defense and commerce aimed at countering China’s global influence. “Two great nations, two great friends, and two great powers. Cheers,” Biden told Modi in a toast at a state dinner. Modi said in reply: “You are soft spoken, but when it comes to action, you are very strong.” Though the countries are not formal treaty-bound allies and India has long relished its independence, Washington wants...