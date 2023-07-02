How businesses can break through the ChatGPT hype with 'workable AI'

Join top executives in San Francisco on July 11-12 and learn how business leaders are getting ahead of the generative AI revolution. Learn More New products like ChatGPT have captivated the public, but what will the actual money-making applications be? Will they offer sporadic business success stories lost in a sea of noise, or are we at the start of a true paradigm shift? What will it take to develop AI systems that are actually workable? To chart AI’s future, we can draw valuable lessons from the preceding step-change advance in technology: the Big Data era. 2003–2020: The Big Data...