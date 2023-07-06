How India can leverage its biggest strength

Also by Sweta Sen India’s biggest strength is its manpower. The next 25 years could be the golden years for the country provided we make the best use of the favourable demographic composition. To reap the demographic dividend, we need to improve our labour force participation by improving the employability of our labour force through large-scale skilling. At the same time, we need to create employment opportunities for the youth who enter the job market every year. India’s average age is 29 years, whereas the average age in US, China, France, Germany and Japan is 38, 38, 42, 45 and...