Batteries provide the spark for Albanese and Widodo

Widodo calls Albanese a “close friend”, perhaps the ultimate form of compliment in the up-and-down relationship between Canberra and Jakarta. The clichéd lament is that the economic relationship between Indonesia and Australia is underdone – despite its large population and being on the proverbial doorstep, Indonesia is only Australia’s 10th biggest export market, and Australia Indonesia’s 14th biggest – but the free trade agreement gives business optimism. Albanese offered a concession to Jakarta’s long-running gripe about entry to Australia, promising business travellers access to longer visas, reducing the frequency of them having to complete intrusive and onerous paperwork. And three...