Global Infrared Imaging Technology Strategic Business Report 2023: Rising Significance of IR Technology in Industrial Imaging Applications

The global market for Infrared Imaging Technology estimated at US$5.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Uncooled, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.3% CAGR and reach US$6.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Cooled segment is readjusted...