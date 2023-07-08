Senior US diplomat heads to India to discuss free speech, minority rights

WASHINGTON, July 7 (Reuters) - A senior U.S. diplomat will travel to India in the coming days and engage with its civil society over free speech and marginalization of minorities, after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent U.S. visit when he denied that abuse of religious minorities existed in his country. Uzra Zeya, U.S. under secretary of state for democracy and human rights, will also meet with Indian government officials to discuss "global challenges, democracy, regional stability, and cooperation on humanitarian relief," the State Department said in a statement on Friday. Zeya's upcoming trip follows a June visit by Modi...