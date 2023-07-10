UK Fintech investment drops by more than a third

I nvestment into UK fintech firms has slumped by more than a third in the latest sign of challenging conditions facing the sector. A total of $2.9 billion was invested across 199 deals in the UK in the first six months of 2023, a drop of 37% compared to the last six months of 2022, according to a report by Innovate Finance. That is a much steeper decline than the 14% drop in total capital invested in Fintech globally. Of those 199 deals, 111 worth $2 billion took place in the first quarter, while a further 88 deals took place...