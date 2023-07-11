Toyota slides after report it will focus on hydrogen-powered vehicles

Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) slid 2.5% after Reuters reported it will focus on selling hydrogen-powered trucks and cars in Europe and China. The company aims to sell 200,000 such vehicles by 2030 in a shift from passenger cars and the North American market. Toyota Motor North America reported March 2023 U.S. sales of 176,456 vehicles, down 9.1% on a volume and daily selling rate basis versus March 2022. For the first quarter, TMNA reported sales of 469,558 vehicles, down 8.8% on a volume and DSR basis versus March 2022. Toyota (TM) set up a hydrogen-focused unit earlier this month to...