Politics Briefing: U.S. hears opposition from Canada on cluster munitions for Ukraine

Hello, Canada has expressed its concerns to the United States over that country sending cluster bombs to Ukraine to help its war effort against Russia, says Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly. “We do not agree with the American position, and we have mentioned it to the American officials,” Ms. Joly said Tuesday at a news conference in Vilnius, Lithuania, where the NATO Leaders’ Summit is being held. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is attending the gathering and, heading into the meeting, has said Canada will continue to advocate that cluster bombs “should not be used.” Story here. Ottawa was among the...