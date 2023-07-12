Microsoft cleared to buy Activision in US as UK pauses fight

Activision shares rose 11 per cent to $US91.92 at 1.38pm in New York. Microsoft was little changed. The CMA announcement came after Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley in San Francisco ruled that the US Federal Trade Commission hadn’t shown Microsoft’s merger with Activision would harm competition for gaming. The decision means 38 jurisdictions have given their blessing to the deal, which has a July 18 deadline for closing. Microsoft has said it struck the deal to acquire Activision in order to add mobile games — an area where it has virtually no presence. Activision owns King, the maker of Candy Crush....