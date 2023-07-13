Top ASX shares to buy in FY24

The new financial year is a cracking time to consider your investment strategy. Our writers recommend their top stocks to buy in FY24. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More The start of a new year presents a fine opportunity to set some goals — and a new financial year should be no different. If you’re looking to start investing or add some ASX shares to...