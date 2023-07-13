Google's Bard is getting image search, other updates to compete with Microsoft's Bing

Sissie Hsiao speaks about Bard at a Google I/O event in Mountain View, Calif., Wednesday, May 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) Google’s (GOOG, GOOGL) generative AI-powered chatbot Bard is getting some big updates as the company continues to move forward with its push to reclaim its title as the go-to name in AI in Silicon Valley. On Thursday, the tech giant announced that the chatbot is now available in more than 40 languages including Arabic, Chinese, and Spanish, and that it is being rolled out to additional regions including Brazil and across Europe. Google’s Bard, like Microsoft’s (MSFT) Bing and...