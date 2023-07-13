G20 to discuss international debt architecture, more loans to developing nations

NEW DELHI, July 13 (Reuters) - Global finance chiefs will meet in India next week to discuss increasing loans to developing nations from multilateral institutions, reforming the international debt architecture and regulations on cryptocurrency, Indian officials said. The finance ministers and central bank governors from the Group of 20 (G20) nations will also discuss a multilateral agreement on taxing conglomerates with cross-border operations, while the Russian war in Ukraine was also bound to come up, they said. The July 17-18 meeting in Gandhinagar, the capital of the western state of Gujarat, will be the third finance chiefs' meeting under India's...