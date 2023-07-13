Phase down of fossil fuel inevitable and essential, says Cop28 president

The phase down of fossil fuels is “inevitable”, the president of the next UN climate summit has said, but can only happen when the world has ramped up its renewable energy capacity. Sultan Al Jaber will host crucial climate talks, called Cop28, in the United Arab Emirates in November, while retaining his role as chief of UAE’s national oil company Adnoc, which is increasing its production capacity. “Phasing down fossil fuels is inevitable and it is essential – it’s going to happen,” said Al Jaber, in an interview with the Guardian. “What I’m trying to say is you can’t unplug...