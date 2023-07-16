Nowadays, tomatoes are trending at Rs 100 per kg and ginger and garlic are touching Rs 150-200 per kg. The steep rise in prices punched into the pocket of an average household tells a bigger story of climate shocks. Even though India is the world’s second-largest producer of tomatoes and other vegetables but wholesome agriculture is facing a wide spectrum of challenges, such as stagnation in crop yields, declining soil organic matter, multi-nutrient deficiencies, shrinking arable land, water availability, cold supply chain and overall climate change is one of the biggest challenges. Farm output is vulnerable to changes in the...