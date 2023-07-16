Diversifying supply chain or countering China? US official weighs in on big-ticket India-US defence deals

Russia continues to be India’s largest arms supplier, followed by France. Speaking to a select group of journalists this week and without explicitly mentioning Moscow, Melisa Doherty, a senior official from the state department, said: “We want India to be able to diversify its military equipment. We are also looking at larger military cooperation including co-production.” San Francisco: More than three weeks after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden announced a slew of big-ticket defence deals during the former’s visit to the US, a senior official from the US State Department expressed confidence that the deals will...