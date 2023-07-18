Chip companies, top US officials meet on China policy, source says

WASHINGTON, July 17 (Reuters) - Senior U.S. chip company executives are holding meetings with Biden administration officials on Monday to discuss China policy as the U.S. considers new restrictions, a source told Reuters. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, National Economic Council director Lael Brainard and National Security Council director Jake Sullivan on Monday are among government officials who are holding the meetings with Intel (INTC.O), Qualcomm (QCOM.O) and Nvidia (NVDA.O), the source said. Earlier on Monday, the U.S.-based Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) trade group called on the Biden administration to "refrain from further restrictions" on chip sales to China and urged...