Temperatures across Europe have soared to more than 44C (112F) this week - with the heatwave expected to continue. Hot weather has also been recorded in China and the US, but why are so many places so hot at the same time? On the Sky News Daily, Niall Paterson speaks to climate and energy correspondent Hannah Thomas-Peter. She is in Sardinia - one of the hardest-hit places in Europe right now. Plus, our science and technology editor Tom Clarke explains what is causing extreme weather across the globe.