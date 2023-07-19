What went up, what went down? A closer look at Canada's inflation data for June

TORONTO — Canada’s inflation rate fell to 2.8 per cent in June, down from 3.4 per cent in May, and putting it within the Bank of Canada’s target range for the first time since March 2021. Here are some of the most notable things about the trends in Statistics Canada’s consumer price index report released Tuesday. Groceries While headline inflation continues to tick down, Canadians are still feeling the pinch on their grocery bills, as food inflation showed no improvement last month. Overall, the cost of food rose 8.3 per cent year-over-year in June — the same rate of increase...