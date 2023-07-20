Samsung's Bleeding-Edge 3nm GAA Chip Utilize For A Crypto-Mining ASIC

Samsung and its 3nm GAA process have been over the horizon recently, with reports of substantial improvements in yield rates. However, the 3nm GAA chip can already be seen in action in a crypto-mining ASIC machine. It was previously reported that Samsung had shipped the first batch of 3nm chips to a Chinese cryptocurrency miner, which could be the case here. Samsung's 3nm Process Has Achieved Record Yield Rates, Attracting Interest From Several Companies Including Cryptominers? TechInsights has discovered Samsung's SF3E process being utilized in the Whatsminer M56S++ crypto-mining ASIC. For a brief recap, a crypto-mining ASIC (Application-Specific Integrated Circuit)...