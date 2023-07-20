China’s Xi Jinping tells Henry Kissinger that China-US ties are at a crossroads and stability is still possible

Chinese leader Xi Jinping told former top US diplomat Henry Kissinger on Thursday that relations between the two countries are at a crossroads and both sides need to “make new decisions” that could result in stable ties and “joint success and prosperity.” The 100-year-old Kissinger is revered in China for having engineered the opening of relations between the ruling Communist Party and Washington under former President Richard Nixon during the Cold War in the early 1970s. Xi, who is head of state, party general secretary and commander of the world’s largest standing military, met with Kissinger in the relatively informal...